Super Bowl LVII Odds for Every Remaining NFL Playoff Team Entering Divisional RoundJanuary 18, 2023
Super Bowl LVII Odds for Every Remaining NFL Playoff Team Entering Divisional Round
A thrilling Super Wild Card Weekend is over, leaving only eight teams left to contend for the Lombardi Trophy in its wake.
While each of these squads believes they can emerge from Super Bowl LVII victorious, not all of them have a realistic chance of accomplishing that feat. The current Super Bowl odds are a great indication of each team's chances heading into the NFL's version of the Elite Eight, although upsets have and almost certainly will continue to occur in the playoffs.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the latest Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings before breaking don't why each team can and can't win it all this year.
Kansas City Chiefs: +300
The Kansas City Chiefs return to the divisional round for the seventh time in the last eight years, but they have their sights set even higher. They're now looking to get past the Jacksonville Jaguars—the biggest underdog left in the field—to reach their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game.
Why they will win the Super Bowl: Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have been here before. They not only know what to expect, but what to do to win on this stage. The duo has never lost in the postseason prior to the AFC Championship Game and isn't likely to fall on Saturday against the Jaguars, who are currently an 8.5-point underdog.
The Chiefs are laden with experienced veterans who won't be satisfied with just making it back to the big game. They're looking to win it all after coming up short in each of the last two years.
Why they won't win the Super Bowl: The Chiefs earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they could be heading to Atlanta for the AFC Championship Game next week. If the Buffalo Bills beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC's other divisional-round clash, their head-to-head matchup will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Not having a raucous Arrowhead Stadium crowd behind them could end up costing the Chiefs a Super Bowl berth.
Buffalo Bills: +350
The Buffalo Bills have been among the favorites to win the Super Bowl in each of the last few years, but they haven't been able to break through yet. This could be the year that Josh Allen leads his tough squad of talented veterans to the promised land.
Why they will win the Super Bowl: The Bills are one of the NFL's best teams on both sides of the ball this year. They finished the regular season ranked second in both points scored and points conceded. They've won eight straight games heading into their divisional-round clash with the Cincinnati Bengals and are currently favored by five against last year's AFC champs.
If the Bills can avoid costly turnovers, they have the potential to advance all the way through the playoff bracket.
Why they won't win the Super Bowl: Turnovers nearly sent Buffalo home before its playoff journey could even truly begin. Against a Miami Dolphins team starting third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson and getting two touchdowns against the spread, Buffalo needed to dig deep to come away with a three-point win.
The Bills had three giveaways in the matchup and Allen had an underwhelming performance. They can't afford a repeat of that carelessness against the Bengals, let alone who they'd face in the AFC Championship Game.
San Francisco 49ers: +450
The San Francisco 49ers had a rocky start to their season, but they have rallied around rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and one of the toughest defenses in the league. They've quietly morphed into the NFC's top contender and are seeking to avenge their Super Bowl LIV loss three years ago.
Why they will win the Super Bowl: The 49ers are nearly impossible to score on or move the ball against. They finished the regular season allowing a league-low 16.3 points and 300.6 yards per game.
Their offense hasn't been shabby either, especially considering the last overall pick in the 2022 draft has been running the show since Week 13. They've scored 153 points over their last four games, including 41 against the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round.
If the Niners keep firing on all cylinders, it's hard to imagine anyone stopping them.
Why they won't win the Super Bowl: It's tough to trust any rookie in the postseason, especially one who has only six career starts under his belt. While Purdy has yet to taste defeat in the NFL, he has yet to face the high-quality opponents San Francisco will need to beat to capture the franchise's sixth Super Bowl.
With his best wins coming against the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle—all of whom will be watching the divisional round from home—Purdy's inexperience could come back to haunt San Francisco. That could begin Sunday when he squares off with a tenacious Dallas Cowboys defense.
Philadelphia Eagles: +500
The Philadelphia Eagles have been on a remarkable run since head coach Nick Sirianni took the reins at the start of 2021. They won seven of their final 10 regular-season games last year to sneak into the playoffs. While that resulted in a Wild Card Round loss, they've built upon that showing this year.
Philadelphia is now a well-oiled, efficient squad that has a real chance to win its second title in the last half-decade.
Why they will win the Super Bowl: After getting a much-needed bye to open the NFL Playoffs, the Eagles—who boasted a top-three total offense and defense during the regular season—are well-rested and ready to go on a run. That break gave quarterback Jalen Hurts some much-needed time to get a lingering shoulder injury healed up after the potential league MVP missed two of the last three regular-season games and didn't look great in his last outing.
However, the Eagles lost only one game all season that Hurts started, and they're riding a six-game winning streak with him under center into the divisional round.
Why they won't win the Super Bowl: Hurts hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 14 and needs to show he's fully healthy for Philadelphia to have a chance at capturing the Lombardi Trophy.
He couldn't get anything going against the New York Giants when he last faced them in the regular-season finale. He finished 20-of-35 for 229 yards and an interception while rushing for only 13 yards on nine totes. With that said, he smoked the G-Men when he faced them in mid-December, tallying up nearly 300 total yards and three touchdowns to lead a 48-22 blowout victory.
A healthy Hurts could have the Eagles soaring to a Super Bowl, but a banged-up, ineffective version of the dynamic signal-caller could quickly dash their hopes as they try to beat a divisional rival for the third time this season.
Dallas Cowboys: +800
The Dallas Cowboys haven't reached an NFC Championship Game in nearly three decades, let alone a Super Bowl. There's no question this organization and its fans are hungry to finally play on the biggest stage again.
They now have their best chance in years to accomplish that feat.
Why they will win the Super Bowl: The Cowboys have finally put it all together on both sides of the ball. Their offense finished the regular season ranked fourth leaguewide in scoring, and they likely would have done even better in that department had starting quarterback Dak Prescott not missed five games with a thumb injury early in the year.
Vast defensive improvements are what make Dallas a true contender this year, though. It allowed just a shade over 20 points per game after conceding nearly 30 per contest two seasons ago.
Why they won't win the Super Bowl: Prescott is a solid starting quarterback, but he hasn't proven to be a winner when the games matter most. Prior to this season, the 29-year-old had guided the Cowboys to only three postseason berths in his six years as a starter and won just one game during those trips.
Prescott has already doubled his number of career playoff victories by beating the deeply flawed Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the quarterback who threw 23 touchdowns against a league-high 15 interceptions during the regular season now has to take on the much tougher 49ers, who ended his team's run in the Wild Card Round last year.
Cincinnati Bengals: +800
The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the world last year by making a run all the way to the Super Bowl. While they ultimately fell short against the stacked Los Angeles Rams, they have a chance to run it back with the benefit of more experience on their side this time.
Why they will win the Super Bowl: Joe Burrow is unquestionably one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now. He has already accomplished so much since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2020 and appears to just be getting started. He shook off an inconsistent start to the year to lead Cincinnati to nine straight wins, the longest active winning streak in the AFC heading into the divisional round.
The 26-year-old has been an ace in the playoffs thus far, completing 69.0 percent of his passes for 1,314 yards and six scores against two interceptions with a 4-1 record in five matchups.
Why they won't win the Super Bowl: The Bengals have been winning plenty of games, but they've needed to gut out some close ones to keep their conference-best streak alive. They eked out a pair of four-point wins against the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans—two teams that missed the playoffs—and barely scraped by a Baltimore Ravens squad starting backup quarterback Tyler Huntley last week.
If not for a 98-yard fumble return to seal Cincy's Wild Card Round victory, the Ravens might have been the Cinderella story of this year's NFL playoffs.
New York Giants: +2500
After the New York Giants hit a low point under former head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman, new head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen facilitated a complete culture change. The pairing has helped transform this organization from a league laughingstock to a shocking divisional-round appearance in their first year at the helm.
Why they will win the Super Bowl: The G-Men may not win many games in impressive fashion, but they've managed to stay competitive in nearly every contest this year and always seem to give themselves at least a chance at victory. They've forged an identity around playing hard-nosed team defense and complement it with a smashmouth offense led by resurgent running back Saquon Barkley.
Quarterback Daniel Jones has also emerged as a viable signal-caller, which he proved by dissecting the Minnesota Vikings defense in the Wild Card Round. If Jones has a few more performances in him like the 379 combined passing and rushing yards he put up last week, Big Blue could be headed for its third Super Bowl title since 2007.
Why they won't win the Super Bowl: The Giants cooled off after surging to a 6-1 record out of the gate this year. They limped into the playoffs having gone just 3-5-1 over their last nine games and suffered some tough losses against quality foes. The G-Men failed to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, their upcoming opponent, both times they faced off in 2022 and have only six wins in their last 26 tries against their bitter NFC East rival.
The Giants look like they'll be a contender for years to come, and they may even hang tough this weekend. But they aren't built to win these types of big games yet and will likely fall short of the NFC Championship Game.
Jacksonville Jaguars: +3500
Who would have expected the Jacksonville Jaguars to shake off their 2-6 start to not only finish above .500 and win the AFC South, but to also win a Wild Card Round game and set up a clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in the second weekend of the playoffs?
Few outside of the locker room believe in this team. But head coach Doug Pederson has quickly scrubbed the stink of the Urban Meyer era off this organization and has it poised for great things.
Why they will win the Super Bowl: Pederson, the architect of the Philadelphia Eagles' surprise Super Bowl LII victory five years ago, has Jacksonville positioned for a major upset of its own. The Jaguars finally have a competent offense thanks to the emergence of second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who bounced back from a rocky rookie year and slow start to 2022 to become a bona fide star in the making.
The 23-year-old tallied 25 touchdowns against only eight interceptions during the regular season and has led his side to six straight wins leading into the divisional-round showdown with the Chiefs.
Why they won't win the Super Bowl: Had Jacksonville faced any other team but the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, it likely would be watching the divisional round from home. The Jags allowed the Bolts to jump out to a 27-0 lead, and it appeared their season was all but done at that point.
While the Jaguars mounted a historic comeback, they aren't likely to repeat that feat against their remaining opponents. If they can't play four quarters of complete football, they have no chance of getting past the Kansas City Chiefs or whichever foe they take on in the AFC Championship Game, let alone win a Super Bowl.