Super Bowl LVII Odds for Every Remaining NFL Playoff Team Entering Divisional Round

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs return to the divisional round for the seventh time in the last eight years, but they have their sights set even higher. They're now looking to get past the Jacksonville Jaguars—the biggest underdog left in the field—to reach their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

Why they will win the Super Bowl: Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have been here before. They not only know what to expect, but what to do to win on this stage. The duo has never lost in the postseason prior to the AFC Championship Game and isn't likely to fall on Saturday against the Jaguars, who are currently an 8.5-point underdog.

The Chiefs are laden with experienced veterans who won't be satisfied with just making it back to the big game. They're looking to win it all after coming up short in each of the last two years.

Why they won't win the Super Bowl: The Chiefs earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they could be heading to Atlanta for the AFC Championship Game next week. If the Buffalo Bills beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC's other divisional-round clash, their head-to-head matchup will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Not having a raucous Arrowhead Stadium crowd behind them could end up costing the Chiefs a Super Bowl berth.