Report: Fred VanVleet, Raptors Appear Open to Resuming Contract Talks at Season's End

Elsa/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet can become an unrestricted free agent if he declines his $22.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season, but he reportedly is open to staying put.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the feeling is mutual even though he and Toronto couldn't agree on a new deal ahead of the current season.

"Both sides appear open to resuming contract dialogue at season's end, sources said, after there was no significant traction on an extension this past offseason," Fischer wrote.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.