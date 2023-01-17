X

    Report: Fred VanVleet, Raptors Appear Open to Resuming Contract Talks at Season's End

    Doric SamJanuary 17, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his three point shot during the second half at Madison Square Garden on January 16, 2023 in New York City. The Toronto Raptors defeated the New York Knicks 123-121 in overtime.
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet can become an unrestricted free agent if he declines his $22.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season, but he reportedly is open to staying put.

    According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the feeling is mutual even though he and Toronto couldn't agree on a new deal ahead of the current season.

    "Both sides appear open to resuming contract dialogue at season's end, sources said, after there was no significant traction on an extension this past offseason," Fischer wrote.

