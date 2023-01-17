Grizzlies' Ja Morant Says He Received 7th Drug Test Notice of 2022-23 Season

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Ja Morant has been popular with the NBA's drug-testing program this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar tweeted on Tuesday that he was drug-tested for a seventh time this season:

Morant had already joked about the league's drug-testing program back in November, when he healed surprisingly quickly after suffering a left ankle sprain:

He isn't the only player to jokingly hint that the random drug-testing program doesn't always feel so random. Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell did so after dropping 71 points in a game earlier in January:

The collective bargaining agreement stipulates that players are subject to four random PED tests during the NBA season and two more during the offseason, per ESPN's Jamal Collier.

Apparently, Morant has already hit that mark and then some.