    Grizzlies' Ja Morant Says He Received 7th Drug Test Notice of 2022-23 Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 17, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 16: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies smiles during the game against the Phoenix Suns on January 16, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    Ja Morant has been popular with the NBA's drug-testing program this season.

    The Memphis Grizzlies superstar tweeted on Tuesday that he was drug-tested for a seventh time this season:

    Ja Morant @JaMorant

    been drug tested like 6 times this season . walked in the arena &amp; found out i got another one today 😂🙄😒

    Morant had already joked about the league's drug-testing program back in November, when he healed surprisingly quickly after suffering a left ankle sprain:

    Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

    I asked Ja Morant if he heals like an alien. His response: <br><br>"A cyborg. I'm just a unique dude, man. I don't think I'm human. I got to do some lab testing or something to see what is really behind it. The league is doing the same. I have a drug test right after this."

    He isn't the only player to jokingly hint that the random drug-testing program doesn't always feel so random. Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell did so after dropping 71 points in a game earlier in January:

    Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

    Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning 😂😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/LvlbcPDucP">https://t.co/LvlbcPDucP</a>

    The collective bargaining agreement stipulates that players are subject to four random PED tests during the NBA season and two more during the offseason, per ESPN's Jamal Collier.

    Apparently, Morant has already hit that mark and then some.

