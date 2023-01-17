X

    Packers' Aaron Rodgers Not 'Mentally or Emotionally' Ready to Make Decision on Future

    Erin WalshJanuary 17, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to take some time to contemplate his future following a disappointing finish to the 2022 season in which Green Bay went 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 campaign.

    "We had all the conversations we wanted to have about football for now. They're not pressing for any type of specific answer, and I'm not mentally or emotionally at that point," Rodgers said of his exit meetings with the Packers during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show (h/t ESPN's Rob Demovsky).

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    How'd the meetings go with Brian Gutekunst?<br><br>"We had all the conversations we wanted to have about football for now and we'll take some time to contemplate the future" ~<a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/l4z3lDCl97">pic.twitter.com/l4z3lDCl97</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "I think you always have a feeling where you're leaning but there's a lot of things that come into play"<a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers</a> chats about his future <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/J7FgWsAjE4">pic.twitter.com/J7FgWsAjE4</a>

