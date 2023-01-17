X

    NBA Rumors: Raptors Would 'Seriously Listen' to Gary Trent Jr. Trade Offers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 17, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Gary Trent Jr. #33 of the Toronto Raptors warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 16, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The Toronto Raptors have languished near the edge of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament standings for much of the season, and they are reportedly open to trading one of their guards.

    According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Raptors are "expected to seriously listen to offers for Gary Trent Jr." ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

