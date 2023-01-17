NBA Rumors: Raptors Would 'Seriously Listen' to Gary Trent Jr. Trade Offers

Elsa/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors have languished near the edge of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament standings for much of the season, and they are reportedly open to trading one of their guards.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Raptors are "expected to seriously listen to offers for Gary Trent Jr." ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.