Francis Ngannou Talks UFC Split, $8M Contract Offer to Fight Jon Jones, More

Francis Ngannou is gone from the UFC, and he's breaking his silence on what led to his departure.

The former UFC heavyweight champion spoke to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour on Tuesday, saying factors beyond money led to his exit from the company.

"I felt like I was slapped in the face with money. Like, 'Take the money and shut up.' That didn't work with me," Ngannou said.

Ngannou added that he advocated for fighters to receive health insurance and the ability to have in-cage sponsorships during his negotiations.

"In that contract, I'm not free, I'm not an independent contractor. ... I hand over all power to [UFC], and I've seen in the past how you hold that power over me. I don't want that again," Ngannou said.

UFC offered Ngannou around $8 million to fight Jon Jones in what would have been the biggest bout of the 2023 calendar year.

