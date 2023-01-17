Jalen Duren's Status for Pistons vs. Bulls in France Doubtful After Losing Passport

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren is missing a passport he needs to get into Europe to play Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Per The Athletic's James Edwards III, Duren lost his passport ahead of the NBA's first game in Europe since January 2020.

Edwards noted the Pistons are "working and hoping" to get the situation resolved so Duren will be able to play.

The Pistons will be the home team at Accor Arena in Paris, France, when they play the Bulls. This will be the second NBA regular-season game ever played in the city. The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 116-103, on Jan. 24, 2020.

This is almost certainly a new experience for Duren. He is the youngest player in the NBA this season, having just turned 19 on Nov. 18. The Memphis alum was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft by the Hornets, who traded his rights to the New York Knicks.

The Knicks later dealt Duren's rights to the Pistons as part of the Kemba Walker trade.

It's not clear if Duren would play against the Bulls if he gets to Paris. He has missed the past five games with soreness in his right ankle.

When Duren has played this season, he's shown some promise for a rebuilding Detroit squad. He is averaging 7.7 points and 8.5 rebounds in 39 appearances.

The Pistons are already shorthanded at center, with Marvin Bagley III out for at least four more weeks due to a hand injury that required surgery on Jan. 5. Nerlens Noel is the only other healthy center on the roster.

The Bulls and Pistons game will tipoff at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.