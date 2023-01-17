Ed Reed Apologizes for Profane Videos Criticizing Bethune-Cookman Football Facilities

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Ed Reed has issued an apology for his profanity-laced criticism of the conditions of Bethune-Cookman's football facilities in a series of Instagram Live videos.

Reed, who agreed to become Bethune-Cookman's head football coach last month, apologized for his "lack of professionalism" in being critical of what he saw:

"I(n) regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff and other institutions, I would like to sincerely apologize to all BCU staff, students and alumni for my lack of professionalism. My language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach and leader. My passion for our culture, betterment and bringing our foundation up got the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well. I am fully aware of the hard working folks at our school who are also fighting to make things better and more financially sound. I am encouraged from my communication with my AD and our administration and understand it's a work in progress. My passion is about getting and doing better and that goes for me too."

In the videos, released Sunday, a frustrated Reed declares he "don't trust nobody" while being upset that his office wasn't cleaned out prior to his arrival, he and members of the team had to pick up trash around the campus, and a fence had a hole big enough to drive a golf cart through.

"Do something about it, man," he exclaimed. "Come help us clean this s--t up! ... I should leave. I'm not even under contract."

Bethune-Cookman announced an agreement in principle with Reed to make him head football coach Dec. 27. He spent the previous three years working at his alma mater, the University of Miami, in the football department.

The Wildcats are looking for a turnaround after going a combined 4-18 in the previous two seasons with Terry Sims as head coach. He went 34-21 in his first five seasons.

This will be Reed's first stint as a coach at the college level. He worked as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

Reed is regarded as one of the best safeties in NFL history. He played 12 seasons from 2002 to 2013, spending the first 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens. The 44-year-old was a nine-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro, won the 2004 Defensive Player of the Year award and won a Super Bowl during the 2012 season.

He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.