Report: Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Fight Contract 'Done Deal' for February 25

After two unsuccessful attempts to make the fight happen, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have reportedly once again agreed to terms on a boxing match.

According to combat sports insider Ariel Helwani, Paul vs. Fury is a "done deal" for Feb. 25.

Paul vs. Fury was first scheduled for Dec. 19, 2021, but it was called off due to Fury nursing a broken rib and bacterial chest infection. They tried again in 2022 for an Aug. 6 clash, but Fury said his travel visa into the United States was denied, so it was canceled again.

