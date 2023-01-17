Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Tuesday's Winners and Losers

0 of 3

Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Two of the greatest men's singles players of their generation marveled the crowd at the 2023 Australian Open on Tuesday.

Novak Djokovic announced his return to Melbourne Park with an easy straight set victory.

The nine-time Australian Open champion is viewed as the favorite to win the men's title despite Rafael Nadal being the top seed.

Andy Murray emerged from the unseeded ranks to pull off the upset of the tournament so far on the men's side by beating Matteo Berrettini in five sets.

Murray's triumph was the highlight of a stop-and-start across the grounds at Melbourne Park.

A handful of matches were pushed to Wednesday because of the heat index and then rain later in the day.

There were no major upsets from the women's matches that were completed. Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia, the three top-five seeds in action, all moved into the second round.