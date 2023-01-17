Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Tuesday's Winners and LosersJanuary 17, 2023
Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Tuesday's Winners and Losers
Two of the greatest men's singles players of their generation marveled the crowd at the 2023 Australian Open on Tuesday.
Novak Djokovic announced his return to Melbourne Park with an easy straight set victory.
The nine-time Australian Open champion is viewed as the favorite to win the men's title despite Rafael Nadal being the top seed.
Andy Murray emerged from the unseeded ranks to pull off the upset of the tournament so far on the men's side by beating Matteo Berrettini in five sets.
Murray's triumph was the highlight of a stop-and-start across the grounds at Melbourne Park.
A handful of matches were pushed to Wednesday because of the heat index and then rain later in the day.
There were no major upsets from the women's matches that were completed. Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia, the three top-five seeds in action, all moved into the second round.
Tuesday Results
Men's Singles
No. 2 Casper Ruud def. Tomas Machac 6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-3
No. 4 Novak Djokovic def. Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 6-4, 6-0
No. 5 Andrey Rublev def. Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
No. 8 Taylor Fritz def. Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5
No. 9 Holger Rune def. Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-4
No. 12 Alexander Zverev def. Juan Pablo Varillas 4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-4
Andy Murray def. No. 13 Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-5 (6)
No. 14 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Pedro Cachin 7-6 (4), 6-1, 7-6 (3)
No. 22 Alex De Minaur def. Hsu Yu-hsiou 6-2, 6-2, 6-3
No. 23 Diego Schwartzman def. Oleksii Krutykh 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-6 (5)
No. 25 Dan Evans def. Facundo Bagnis 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
Nicolas Jarry def. No. 26 Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3)
No. 27 Grigor Dimitrov def. Asian Karatsev 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-2
No. 30 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. Alexander Bublik 6-0, 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
Women's Singles
No. 2 Ons Jabeur def. Tamara Zidansek 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-1
No. 4 Caroline Garcia def. Katherine Sebov 6-3, 6-0
No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka def. Tereza Martincova 6-1, 6-4
No. 9 Veronika Kudermetova def. Maryna Zanevska 6-2, 7-6 (5)
No. 12 Belinda Bencic def. Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-2
No. 16 Anett Kontaveit def. Julia Grabher 6-2, 6-3
No. 18 Liudmila Samsonova def. Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-4
No. 19 Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Ysaline Bonaventure 6-2, 6-1
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova def. No. 21 Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-2
No. 26 Elise Mertens def. Garbine Muguruza 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1
No. 30 Karolina Pliskova def. Xiyu Wang 6-1, 6-3
Kimberly Birrell def. No. 31 Kaia Kanepi 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1
Andy Murray Upsets Matteo Berrettini
Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the Australian Open for the first time since 2017.
The three-time major champion outlasted 2022 Australian Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini in five sets in the match of the day.
Murray jumped out to a two-set lead with a pair of 6-3 set victories. Berrettini turned it into a battle with two set wins of his own.
Murray won the final act of the behemoth clash in a fifth-set tiebreak.
Murray may have had an advantage against Berrettini since the two played in the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open. He was familiar with the tendencies of the Italian's game and he was able to reverse the four-set result from New York last year.
The 35-year-old last made it past the third round at a Grand Slam in 2017. He has a decent draw in front of him that could set up a fourth-round battle with No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.
If you want to be overly optimistic, Murray could make a miracle run to the quarterfinals because Ruud has been vulnerable at majors.
Ruud was a two-time Grand Slam finalist last season, but he also dropped out in the second round at Wimbledon and was out before the quarters in every major in 2021.
Murray will likely have the crowd behind him for every match he plays in Melbourne. A long run is possible because of Ruud's potential vulnerabilities and the other players in his section playing catch up. The matches on Murray's side of the bottom section were not completed on Tuesday.
Novak Djokovic Dominates in Melbourne Return
Novak Djokovic showcased his dominance in Australia with a straight-set win over Roberto Carballes Baena.
Djokovic got stronger as the match went on and he finished off the match with a 6-0 win in the third set.
Djokovic delivered 16 winners and four aces in the final set to confirm his spot in the second round.
The performance was one of the best in the first round and it put everyone in the men's draw on notice that Djokovic should be the favorite to win in Melbourne.
Djokovic won three straight Australian Open titles from 2019-21. He did not compete in 2022.
He is widely expected to reach the final from the bottom part of the draw. The biggest contenders to Djokovic all can be beaten.
Alexander Zverev is on the mend from his ankle injury and needed five sets to get through the first round on Tuesday. Ruud struggled at parts of his first-round match. Andrey Rublev has never made it past the quarterfinal stage of a Grand Slam.
Djokovic should continue the dominance into the final, where one of Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev is expected to be his opponent.