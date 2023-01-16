MLB Rumors: Royals 'Leaving the Possibility Open' for Zack Greinke Reunion

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

While getting the development of their young pitchers back on track is a priority for the Kansas City Royals, the team hasn't closed the door on one-time ace Zack Greinke.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday the Royals are "leaving the possibility open," but the right-hander "probably would need to accept a low base salary that could grow with incentives based on innings pitched."

