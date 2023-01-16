X

    MLB Rumors: Royals 'Leaving the Possibility Open' for Zack Greinke Reunion

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 16, 2023

    DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 27: Zack Greinke #23 of the Kansas City Royals prepares to pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Comerica Park on September 27, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
    Duane Burleson/Getty Images

    While getting the development of their young pitchers back on track is a priority for the Kansas City Royals, the team hasn't closed the door on one-time ace Zack Greinke.

    The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday the Royals are "leaving the possibility open," but the right-hander "probably would need to accept a low base salary that could grow with incentives based on innings pitched."

