Buyer Beware: Which NFL Free Agents Should Teams Avoid in 2023?

1 of 5

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney has been hopping around the league since his rookie contract ended after the 2018 campaign. He's poised to join his fourth team in the last five years after a two-year stint with the Cleveland Browns appears to have come to an acrimonious end.

Clowney was sent home from a practice and ruled out of the season finale after venting his frustrations with Cleveland's defensive strategy.

The 29-year-old still sporadically displays the ability to competently pass rush, but he had just two sacks all last season. That was his lowest total for any campaign in which he appeared in at least 12 games and a significant drop-off from the nine he had in 2021.

It was rare to see him create pressure this year. He had just 12 pressures and recorded a meager two quarterback knockdowns after generating 32 pressures and 10 knockdowns a season ago.

Injuries have begun to take their toll on the nine-year veteran. He hasn't played a full season since 2017 and has missed 16 contests over the last three years. Clowney only logged 493 defensive snaps in 2022, the third-fewest of his career.

Despite these limitations, edge-rushing remains at a premium in the NFL. Clowney's ability to contribute in that department when he's healthy, as well as serve as a solid run-stopper, will convince a club to ink him to a contract likely worth at least $10 million for the 2023 campaign.

While that decision could pay off if 2014's top overall pick can stay on the field, it would be unwise to make a long-term bet on the aging edge-rusher. Clowney would be a decent pickup on a one-year deal, but giving out a multiyear contract could come back to haunt a club.