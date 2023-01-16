NBA Rumors: Cavs Eye 3-Team Trade Featuring Hawks' John Collins, Jazz's Malik Beasley

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing a three-way trade that would result in Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley landing in Cleveland.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Cavs have pursued a trade framework that would also feature Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins joining the Utah Jazz. The report says Cleveland's most likely trade piece in negotiations is Caris LeVert, whose contract expires after the 2022-23 season.

The Hawks would land LeVert in the proposal as a way of ridding themselves of the remaining three-plus years on Collins' $125 million contract. Collins has woefully underperformed since signing the deal, and the Hawks are strongly considering moving him before next month's deadline.

