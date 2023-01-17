3 Big Changes Dolphins Must Make in 2023 Offseason After Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Credit the Miami Dolphins for putting up a strong fight on Sunday despite having third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson under center.

The Dolphins nearly stole a wild-card victory from the heavily favored Buffalo Bills, and there's every reason to believe Miami would have advanced if starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was available.

Thompson played well for the most part, but he threw two interceptions and failed to generate the explosive plays the Alabama product frequently created with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the regular season.



With Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol and Teddy Bridgewater nursing a finger injury, Miami played the hand it was dealt, and there's no changing that. The Dolphins can, however, target a few changes this offseason in order to help them better contend next season.

Here, we'll examine three big changes Miami must make following Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Bills in the Wild Card Round.

