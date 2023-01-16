NBA Trade Rumors: Wolves Not Interested in D'Angelo Russell-Kyle Lowry Swap with Heat

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

There has been speculation about a trade involving Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell and Miami Heat veteran Kyle Lowry, but according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Minnesota "is not interested in that sort of swap."

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports previously reported the Heat have "registered interest" in Russell, but Stein noted any deal "would almost certainly require the Wolves take back Kyle Lowry" due to the salary implications.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst (15:35 in video) initially posed the Timberwolves adding Lowry as a hypothetical deal, while Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype broke down the possibility of a swap for Russell.

It's now clear the two sides would need to work out something else to complete a trade.

A major problem is Lowry will still have one more season remaining of his three-year, $85 million extension signed with the Heat. This might be too much commitment for a player who has seen his production slow in recent years.

The 36-year-old is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 assists per game, his lowest since 2009-10. He is shooting just 39.8 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three-point range, leading to his career-low 12.8 player efficiency rating, per Basketball Reference.

It's a steep drop from Lowry's six-year stretch with the Toronto Raptors when he averaged 18.5 points and 7.2 assists per game and earned an All-Star selection each year.

Though Lowry's experience, steadiness running and offense could be valuable for a contender, the cost would be too great without more to the deal.

Russell has made more of an impact this season with averages of 17.0 points, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game, with a 45.9 field-goal percentage.

Minnesota could still move on from the one-time All-Star before he becomes a free agent in the offseason.

The Timberwolves have fallen short of expectations so far this year, sitting seventh in the Western Conference with a 22-22 record entering Monday. Dealing Russell could help shake things up and get the most out of the roster that also includes Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.