NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz's Mike Conley Eyed by Clippers After John Wall's Injury

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly have interest in Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr., according to NBA writer Marc Stein (h/t HoopsHype), after John Wall suffered an abdomen injury set to keep him out of action for at least two weeks.

Per that report, there is a "rising belief leaguewide that the Jazz—who have tumbled to No. 9 in the West at 22-24 after their great start—could become a much-needed seller at this deadline."

Conley, 35, is averaging just 10.2 points per game this season, though he is dishing out an impressive 7.5 assists per game, shooting 38 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three.

That's part of a larger trend that has seen Conley's scoring averages dip in the later stages of his career. But he remains a solid playmaker, which would make him a solid fit for a Clippers team that has plenty of scoring options.

And at some point, the Jazz may consider becoming sellers. Utah currently finds itself losers of eight of its past 11 games, a streak that could potentially lead to a fire sale if it continues.

As for Wall, he said he suffered his injury while dunking in the fourth quarter of Friday's 115-103 loss against the Denver Nuggets.

"I haven't jumped like that when somebody contested me in probably like three years to be honest," he told reporters. "... I think I just stretched it as much as I could when I dunked it."

The veteran point guard, who only played 40 games in the prior three seasons, is having a solid year, averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists per game off the bench. He's helped alleviate some of the team's past issues at the point guard position, though his injury is hardly ideal for a 23-22 Clippers team that hasn't yet hit its stride.

Injuries have been a major issue for the organization during the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era. But a player like Conley would make sense, especially if the Wall injury timeline extends beyond two weeks.