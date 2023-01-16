2023 NFL Free Agents: Latest Rumors & Predictions for Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady, More

1 of 3

G Fiume/Getty Images

The situation surrounding Jackson and the Ravens is getting murkier by the week. It's hard to fault Jackson for wanting to avoid making his PCL injury worse, but the fact that he didn't even travel with Baltimore for Sunday's game is a bit bizarre.

Is Jackson ready to move on from the Ravens? According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens aren't ready to move on from Jackson.

"My understanding is that the Ravens have not changed their stance about Lamar Jackson and still view him as their franchise quarterback and expect to begin negotiations on a potential long-term deal as soon as possible," Rapoport said on NFL Network.

The problem is that Jackson has now finished two consecutive seasons on the sideline because of injury. He's looking for a fully guaranteed long-term deal, according to The Athletic's Mike Sando, but it's hard to imagine Baltimore offering that, given his recent injury history.

"Has he improved as a passer?" one evaluator told Sando. "Sure, but he is a running quarterback, and how is it different than the running back position? It is different in terms of number of hits, but the hits can be worse for a quarterback to take. I just would not commit to him more than a year or two."

While Baltimore and Jackson may not be headed for a split, it's hard to envision them finding common ground on a long-term deal. The Ravens will most likely want him to prove he can finish a season healthy before offering up hundreds of millions in guarantees. The guess here is that they'll first give Jackson the franchise tag and then work on an extension from there.

The big question is whether Baltimore does extend Jackson or decides to trade the tagged Jackson and start over at quarterback.

Prediction: Jackson receives the franchise tag

