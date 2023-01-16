Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Monday's Winners and Losers

0 of 3

WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Rafael Nadal and Iga Świątek had little trouble advancing to the second round of the 2023 Australian Open.

The top seeds in their respective men's and women's draws won five of the six sets played between them on Monday in Melbourne.

Nadal dropped the second set against Jack Draper, but he rallied to win the third and fourth in convincing fashion in a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Świątek comfortably won through her first-round match against Jule Niemeier in two sets, 6-4, 7-5.

The win was not as commanding as we're used to seeing from the top women's singles player in the world, but her place in the tournament was never under threat.

A large contingent of seeded American players shined on the courts at Melbourne Park.

Danielle Collins, who could face Świątek in the fourth round, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys all went through on the women's side. Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda backed up their seeded rankings with first-round wins as well.