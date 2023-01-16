Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Monday's Winners and Losers

Australian Open 2023 Results: Instant Reactions to Monday's Winners and LosersJanuary 16, 2023
Rafael Nadal and Iga Świątek had little trouble advancing to the second round of the 2023 Australian Open.
The top seeds in their respective men's and women's draws won five of the six sets played between them on Monday in Melbourne.
Nadal dropped the second set against Jack Draper, but he rallied to win the third and fourth in convincing fashion in a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory.
Świątek comfortably won through her first-round match against Jule Niemeier in two sets, 6-4, 7-5.
The win was not as commanding as we're used to seeing from the top women's singles player in the world, but her place in the tournament was never under threat.
A large contingent of seeded American players shined on the courts at Melbourne Park.
Danielle Collins, who could face Świątek in the fourth round, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys all went through on the women's side. Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda backed up their seeded rankings with first-round wins as well.
Monday Results
Men's Singles
No. 1 Rafael Nadal def. Jack Draper 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1
No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Quentin Halys 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (6)
No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Vasek Pospisil 1-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3), 6-3
No. 7 Daniil Medvedev def Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2
No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz def. Pedro Martinez, 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-2
No. 11 Cameron Norrie def. Luca Van Assche 7-6 (3), 6-0, 6-3
No. 15 Jannik Sinner def. Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-0, 6-2
No. 16 Frances Tiafoe def. Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (6)
Lloyd Harris def. No. 17 Lorenzo Mussetti 6-4, 6-1, 6-7 (0), 2-6, 7-6 (4)
No. 18 Karen Khachanov def. Bernabe Zapatista Miralles 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-0
No. 20 Denis Shapovalov def. Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1
Jiri Lehecka def. No. 21 Borna Coric 6-3, 6-3, 6-3
No. 28 Francisco Cerundolo def. Guido Pella 6-4, 6-4, 6-3
No. 29 Sebastian Korda def. Cristian Garin 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2
No. 31 Yoshihito Nishioka def. Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-2, 7-5
No. 32 Botic van de Zandschulp def. Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3
Women's Singles
No. 1 Iga Świątek def. Jule Niemeier 6-4, 7-5
No. 3 Jessica Pegula def. Jaqueline Cristian 6-0, 6-1
No. 6 Maria Sakkari def. Yue Yuan 6-1, 6-4
No. 7 Coco Gauff def. Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4
No. 10 Madison Keys def. Anna Blinkova 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
No. 13 Danielle Collins def. Anna Kalinskaya 7-5, 5-7, 6-4
No. 15 Petra Kvitova def. Alison van Uytvanck 7-6 (3), 6-2
No. 17 Jelena Ostapenko def. Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-2
No. 20 Barbora Krejcikova def. Sara Bejlek 6-3, 6-1
No. 22 Elena Rybakina def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5, 6-3
No. 24 Victoria Azarenka def. Sofia Kenin 6-4, 7-6 (3)
Bianca Andreescu def. No. 25 Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4
Marta Kostyuk def. No. 28 Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-4
No. 29 Qinwen Zhang def. Dalma Galfi 6-0, 6-2
No. 32 Jill Teichmann def. Harriet Dart 7-5, 6-1
Nadal, Świątek Breeze into 2nd Round
Rafael Nadal turned on the world-class talent in the final two sets against Jack Draper.
The top-seeded Spaniard responded to a dropped set by outscoring the British player 12-5 in the third and fourth sets.
Nadal finished off his victory with three breaks and 11 winners in the fourth set.
The win was a good start for the 36-year-old, whose first true challenge in Melbourne could come in the fourth round against Frances Tiafoe.
Nadal should cruise through the next two rounds before facing a tough path to the final that could include Tiafoe, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev.
Świątek has a brutal draw in front of her, which is why a straight-sets win on Monday was key to building momentum in Australia.
The 21-year-old created a difference in her match on Jule Niemier's serve and won three of five break points and held a 13-9 edge in return points won.
However, the three-time major champion faces a tough draw just to get to the second week of the tournament.
Bianca Andreescu, who won the 2019 U.S. Open, could be her third-round opponent. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina or 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins should face the top seed in the fourth round.
Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari and Petra Kvitova are also on Świątek's side of the bracket.
The Polish player needs a quick second-round match against Camila Osorio to preserve the energy she will need for the contests ahead in Melbourne.
Seeded Americans Collect Wins
All of the high-profile Americans in action on Monday won.
Jessica Pegula was the most dominant of those players, as she cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Jaqueline Cristian.
The 28-year-old is in the best form of the four seeded American women left in the draw. Amanda Anisimova, the No. 28 seed, was the only U.S. seeded player to lose on Monday.
The third-seeded Pegula has been to consecutive quarterfinals in Melbourne. She made three last-eight appearances at Grand Slam tournaments last season.
The Buffalo, New York native could be viewed as the biggest threat to Świątek's title run, and she delivered a statement of intent with her commanding victory.
Coco Gauff won in straight sets to produce an intriguing second-round clash with 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu.
Madison Keys needed three sets to win her first-round contest, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. She could be on a collision course to face Pegula in the quarterfinals.
An American woman could challenge Świątek in the fourth round (Collins), quarterfinals (Gauff) and semifinals (Pegula/Keys). There are no seeded U.S. players in the bottom half of the women's draw.
Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda thrived for the American contingent on the men's side on Monday.
Tiafoe is looking to follow up on a semifinal run in New York in September and could face Nadal in the fourth round.
Korda cruised in four sets as well. He is trying to get to the third round in Australia for the second time in his career.
The No. 29 seed will use his next game to sharpen up for a likely third-round showdown with Daniil Medvedev.
Taylor Fritz, the highest-seeded American men's player, will take to the court on Tuesday against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.
The 25-year-old from San Diego is expected to face Alexander Zverev, who is on the mend from an ankle injury, in the fourth round.