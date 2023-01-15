Scott Boras Says He Doesn't 'Understand' Mets After Carlos Correa Contract Talks

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Scott Boras is a bit confounded.

The prominent agent told Bob Nightengale of USA Today he didn't "understand" the New York Mets after the team consulted with orthopedic specialist Dr. Robert Anderson and retracted a 12-year, $315 million deal to star shortstop Carlos Correa.

Anderson had also advised the San Francisco Giants against giving Carlos Correa a long-term deal due to his right ankle, and Boras was a bit confused as to why the Mets entered into negotiations in the first place:

"I gave them all of the information. We had them talk to four doctors. They knew the issue the Giants had. And yet, they still call the same doctor the Giants used for his opinion. There was no new information. So why negotiate a contract if you were going to rely on the same doctor?

"It was different with the Giants because a doctor had an opinion they didn't know about. But the Mets had notice of this. They knew the opinion of the Giants. So why did you negotiate when you know this thing in advance?"

