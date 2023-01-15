Sean Payton Doesn't See Lamar Jackson Staying with Ravens as BAL Insiders Call Out QB

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Fox Sports analyst and former New Orleans Saints head coach, Sean Payton, dropped something of a bombshell take on Sunday, saying he doesn't see Lamar Jackson returning to the Baltimore Ravens next season while discussing the quarterback's decision to tweet out an injury update this week.

"I'm hearing rumblings from a handful of folks there that there are teammates who feel like his process has been slower than expected," Payton said. "I just don't like it. The team is more important right now than you. We appreciate the information on your injury status, you're not playing, I get it. I don't see this player back in Baltimore next year. I think he'll end up with another club."

Payton was responding to the following tweets from Jackson:

Jackson, 26, is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after he and the Ravens couldn't come to terms on a long-term extension ahead of the 2022 campaign. The Ravens could use the franchise tag to retain him for another season if the two sides can't agree on a new contract yet again.

But Jackson could also make things ugly, publicly demanding a trade and adding a level of drama to Baltimore's offseason. It remains to be seen which scenario will play out, but Payton clearly believes the end result will be a change of scenery for the dynamic quarterback.