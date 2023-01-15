X

    Oscar De La Hoya Sets Contract Deadline for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Fight

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2023

    FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017 file photo, Oscar de la Hoya speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. De La Hoya denies accusations of sexual assault contained in a lawsuit filed against him this week. The boxing promoter's company, Golden Boy Promotions, issued a statement Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, describing the action as a "frivolous lawsuit" and calling the allegations "completely false." (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    AP Photo/John Locher, File

    Golden Boy Promotions owner and CEO Oscar De La Hoya set a Monday deadline for contract negotiations between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia in a tweet on Sunday.

    He then took a shot at Premier Boxing Champions:

    Oscar De La Hoya @OscarDeLaHoya

    <a href="https://twitter.com/PBConFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PBConFOX</a> fighters who are under a spell must realize they have no legacy, you are just a tool and will never be a legend. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sorry?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sorry</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.