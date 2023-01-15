Oscar De La Hoya Sets Contract Deadline for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Fight

AP Photo/John Locher, File

Golden Boy Promotions owner and CEO Oscar De La Hoya set a Monday deadline for contract negotiations between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia in a tweet on Sunday.

He then took a shot at Premier Boxing Champions:

