Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman Trilogy Fight for Welterweight Title Set for UFC 286

Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC President Dana White announced Saturday that Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in the O2 Arena in London on March 18.

Edwards defeated Usman for the belt at UFC 278 last August after delivering a fifth-round head kick for a knockout, setting up their upcoming trilogy fight.

The two first faced off at UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2 in Dec. 2015. Usman won via unanimous decision.

The UFC 286 co-main event will feature Justin Gaethje fighting Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight fight.

