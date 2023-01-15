X

    Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman Trilogy Fight for Welterweight Title Set for UFC 286

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 15, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - AUGUST 20: New UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards speaks to the media following his UFC 278 win on August 20, 2022, at the Vivint in Salt Lake City, UT. (Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    UFC President Dana White announced Saturday that Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in the O2 Arena in London on March 18.

    Edwards defeated Usman for the belt at UFC 278 last August after delivering a fifth-round head kick for a knockout, setting up their upcoming trilogy fight.

    The two first faced off at UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2 in Dec. 2015. Usman won via unanimous decision.

    The UFC 286 co-main event will feature Justin Gaethje fighting Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight fight.

