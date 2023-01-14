Michael Vick Urges Lamar Jackson to Play Through Knee Injury: 'Put a Brace on It'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury, which has kept him out since he exited a Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos.

Fans were fine with Jackson sitting out in hopes of having him healthy for the postseason, but now that he's been ruled out for the team's first playoff game, those fans are expressing frustration that the veteran signal-caller won't play through the injury.

Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick is among those who believe Jackson should suit up.

"You're three games away [from the Super Bowl]. Put a brace on it," Vick said on Fox NFL Kickoff. "Get it going. Put a brace on it. Let's go. ... I played a whole season on a sprained MCL."

The extent of Jackson's injury was unclear, though he clarified on Twitter earlier this week that he is dealing with a Grade 2 PCL sprain and there is still inflammation in his knee, which "remains unstable."

There has been speculation that Jackson may not be playing in the team's wild-card game to avoid further injury with free agency coming up. Jackson and the Ravens couldn't agree to an extension before the 2022 season, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Ravens would still be considered underdogs against the Bengals even if Jackson were suiting up, but he would still give the team a much better chance to win if he were taking the field.

In his career against the Bengals, Jackson is 6-2. He has completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 1,333 yards and 10 touchdowns against four interceptions, in addition to rushing for 588 yards and two scores.

With Jackson sidelined, it's unclear who the Ravens will start Sunday. Tyler Huntley is a game-time decision because of a shoulder injury. If he can't suit up, then Anthony Brown would be in line to start.

Huntley started four games for the Ravens this season, completing 60 percent of his passes for 471 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, in addition to rushing for 96 yards. Baltimore went 2-2 in those games.

Brown started the team's regular-season finale against Cincinnati, completing 19 of 44 passes for 286 yards and two interceptions in a 27-16 loss.

The Ravens have not won a playoff game since the 2020 season when they defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Round.