    Rams Rumors: Mike LaFleur Expected to Join Sean McVay's Staff After Jets Exit

    Erin WalshJanuary 14, 2023

    FLORHAM PARK, NJ - AUGUST 01: Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur speaks after training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 1, 2022 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    Former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is expected to join Sean McVay's staff with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2023 season, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

    LaFleur and the Jets agreed to part ways this week following a disappointing finish to New York's 2022 season.

