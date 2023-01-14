Rams Rumors: Mike LaFleur Expected to Join Sean McVay's Staff After Jets Exit

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is expected to join Sean McVay's staff with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the 2023 season, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

LaFleur and the Jets agreed to part ways this week following a disappointing finish to New York's 2022 season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.