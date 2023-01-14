76ers Rumors: Jaden Springer, Furkan Korkmaz Could Be Traded for Luxury-Tax Purposes

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers might make some trade-deadline moves in order to save money against the luxury tax, according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein.

"There is a rising expectation that Philadelphia will look to move either Jaden Springer or Furkan Korkmaz before the Feb. 9 trade deadline in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars," Stein wrote Saturday.

According to Spotrac, the 76ers have a payroll of $151,445,847, or about $1.1 million above the league's $150.3 million luxury-tax threshold for 2022-23.

If they are above the luxury-tax threshold by the end of the regular season, they are subject to a penalty, explained here via Hoops Rumors. For the 76ers, that penalty would be $1.50 for every dollar above the tax line.

Korkmaz has spent all six of his NBA seasons with the 76ers. The 25-year-old joined the team after the 76ers selected him with the No. 26 choice in the 2016 draft.

The 6'7", 202-pound wing has largely found himself out of the 76ers' rotation this year after averaging 21.1 minutes per game in 2021-22. This season, Korkmaz is posting 4.0 points on 39.5 percent shooting in 10.9 minutes per game (23 contests).

He is on the second season of a three-year, $15 million deal and is owed $5 million total for the 2022-23 season and $5,370,370 for 2023-24.

The 76ers selected Springer, a 6'4", 204-pound shooting guard, with the No. 28 choice in the 2021 draft out of Tennessee.

He only played in two NBA games during his rookie year but appeared in 19 G League contests for the Delaware Blue Coats, averaging 14.9 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Springer has played 24 total minutes over six NBA games this season. He scored 10 points in eight minutes (4-of-4 shooting) to help polish off a 147-116 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Springer signed a four-year, $10,393,483 contract with the 76ers. He is owed $2,125,200 total for 2022-23 and $2,226,240 for 2023-24. Philadelphia holds a $4,018,363 club option for 2024-25.