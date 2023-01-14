Damar Hamlin Photographed in Return to Bills Facility amid Cardiac Arrest Recovery

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Less than two weeks after going into cardiac arrest on the field, Damar Hamlin has returned to the Buffalo Bills' campus.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano shared a picture on Instagram of Hamlin at the team's facilities on Saturday afternoon:

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2 and was resuscitated on the field before being transported to hospital.

The 24-year-old was alert and asking doctors questions days later. He spent one week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was then transferred to a Buffalo-area hospital to continue his recovery.

The Bills announced Wednesday that Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center after he completed a "comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing."

Hamlin will continue his rehab at home and with the Bills.

After the NFL canceled the Bills-Bengals game, Buffalo's first time back on the field after Hamlin's cardiac arrest was in Week 18 against the New England Patriots. The Bills won 35-23 to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

All 32 teams honored Hamlin in Week 18 by wearing "Love for Damar" shirts and taking a moment of silence before kickoff to acknowledge him.

There hasn't been any indication of whether Hamlin will be at Highmark Stadium on Sunday when the Bills host the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Round.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2021, Hamlin made 13 starts for the Bills this season. He recorded 91 combined tackles, six tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in 15 games.