Twins' Carlos Correa Says Mets, Giants Used Same Specialist to Evaluate Ankle

Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

After a long-running offseason saga that saw him agree to contracts with three different teams, Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa gave some insight into what led to him failing physicals with both the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets.

Speaking to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Correa divulged that the Mets used the same doctor to evaluate his ankle as the Giants did, which led to him failing another physical:

"The Giants used an ankle specialist who didn't pass me. Then the Mets used the same specialist, who obviously wasn't going to pass me. He had already given an opinion to another team about my ankle. He was not going to change that. He was going to stand by what he was saying, of course, because that is what he believed.

"We did have other ankle specialists look at it and say it was going to be fine, orthopedists who know me, even the one who did the surgery on me. They were looking at the functionality of the ankle, the way the ankle has been the past eight years. I've played at an elite level where my movement has never been compromised. It was just a year ago when I won a Platinum Glove at shortstop, one of the most demanding positions, where you have to move the most. But the one doctor that had never touched me or seen me or done a test on me, that was the one who said it wasn't going to be fine."

Correa initially agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract, but when he was told by agent Scott Boras the night before his scheduled introductory press conference that there was an issue with his physical, he reversed course.

The 28-year-old Correa, who underwent ankle surgery in 2014 when he was playing in the minor leagues, told Rosenthal that he was shocked by the doctor's determination since he passed physicals during the previous offseason, before signing with the Twins and at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

After the deal with the Giants fell apart, Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets, but the same issues arose.

That meant Correa was still technically unsigned, and he took the opportunity to go back to Minnesota, signing a six-year, $200 million contract that could turn into a 10-year, $270 million deal.

As was the case before, during and after signing with the Twins last year, he managed to pass his physical, which made the contract official.

Correa spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the Houston Astros, earning two All-Star selections, a Rookie of the Year Award, a Gold Glove Award, a Platinum Glove Award and a World Series win during that time.

He never showed any ill effects from the 2014 ankle surgery, and he was as good as ever in his first season with the Twins in 2022, hitting .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI.

Correa could have potentially been a key piece to a playoff or even championship puzzle in San Francisco or New York, but he will instead look to build something in Minnesota, as the Twins attempt to bounce back from a somewhat disappointing 2022 campaign.