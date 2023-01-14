Stephen Curry, Warriors Praised for Balance in Win vs. Spurs

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Golden State Warriors got back to .500 with a 144-113 road win over the San Antonio Spurs in front of an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome on Friday.

Eight of the 10 Warriors who took the court scored at least 12 points, led by Jordan Poole's 25. Donte DiVincenzo added 22 off the bench.

Stephen Curry posted 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting in 23 minutes in his second game back after suffering a left shoulder subluxation that kept him out for nearly a month.

Golden State shot 54.5 percent from the field and led by as many as 39 points.

This has been an up-and-down season for the Warriors, who entered Friday on a three-game losing streak after winning their last five.

They appear to be back on the upward trajectory after a tremendous team performance, however. Granted, they were playing a young and rebuilding Spurs team that now sports a 13-30 record (second-worst in the Western Conference).

However, Friday marked a sensational offensive performance for a squad in need of positive momentum. Twitter recognized those efforts postgame.

The 21-21 Warriors will continue their five-game road trip Sunday with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls at United Center.