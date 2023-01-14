X

    Stephen Curry, Warriors Praised for Balance in Win vs. Spurs

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 14, 2023

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    The Golden State Warriors got back to .500 with a 144-113 road win over the San Antonio Spurs in front of an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome on Friday.

    Eight of the 10 Warriors who took the court scored at least 12 points, led by Jordan Poole's 25. Donte DiVincenzo added 22 off the bench.

    Stephen Curry posted 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting in 23 minutes in his second game back after suffering a left shoulder subluxation that kept him out for nearly a month.

    Golden State shot 54.5 percent from the field and led by as many as 39 points.

    This has been an up-and-down season for the Warriors, who entered Friday on a three-game losing streak after winning their last five.

    They appear to be back on the upward trajectory after a tremendous team performance, however. Granted, they were playing a young and rebuilding Spurs team that now sports a 13-30 record (second-worst in the Western Conference).

    However, Friday marked a sensational offensive performance for a squad in need of positive momentum. Twitter recognized those efforts postgame.

    b @bradmaccc

    i know it's against the spurs, but the warriors being up 40 with steph not touching the floor in the 4th is insane

    BRYANT @bryant_gotgame

    Warriors getting any and everything they want tonight. This was a layup game for the Dubs.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Tonight is the first time the Warriors have had multiple 40-point quarters in a game since Jan. 11, 2019 vs the Bulls.<br><br>It's also the first time they've had consecutive 40-point quarters since Oct. 29 2018 vs Chicago. <a href="https://t.co/owp8gdZeBB">pic.twitter.com/owp8gdZeBB</a>

    danny @deeewop

    Warriors had 8 players in double figures, that's ridiculous lol

    Baracuda 🇩🇪 @Baracuda91

    Look at the point distribution of the Warriors roster today and tell me that's not disgusting.

    Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli

    When Warriors lock in and show up...they damn scary. This is without Kuminga and Wiseman. Spurs fan got a fun show at the Alamodome.

    Jim Lefko @jimlefko

    Is that the Warriors field goal percentage against the defenseless Spurs? <a href="https://t.co/QvkpeqX2jA">https://t.co/QvkpeqX2jA</a>

    The Old Narrator @TheOldNarrator

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GSWvsSAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GSWvsSAS</a> the warriors are basically playing 21 now.. whoever gets the rebound gets to take the shot

    BRYANT @bryant_gotgame

    Warriors got all of their frustrations out on the Spurs after 3 straight L's at home. This might set the tone for the road trip.

    The 21-21 Warriors will continue their five-game road trip Sunday with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls at United Center.

