Report: Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Blue Jays Agree to $14.5M Contract to Avoid Arbitration

The Toronto Blue Jays and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have agreed on a one-year, $14.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

Guerrero, who turns 24 in March, has played all four of his MLB seasons with the Blue Jays. He had 32 home runs, 97 RBI and a .274 batting average (.818 OPS) for Toronto in 2022. Guerrero also won Gold Glove honors for the first time in his career.

The year before, Guerrero finished second in the American League MVP race after posting an MLB-high 48 home runs, 111 RBI, a .311 batting average and an AL-best 1.002 OPS.

He's been the centerpiece of a team that has excelled over the past three seasons. The Blue Jays made the playoffs in 2020 and fell just one game short of the postseason in 2021 with a 91-71 record. Toronto got back to the playoffs this year after a 92-win campaign proved good enough for a Wild Card berth.

The two-time All-Star is eligible to become a free agent after the 2025 season barring an extension agreement with Toronto beforehand.