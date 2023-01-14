Mets Rumors: Pete Alonso Agrees to Historic $14.5M Contract to Avoid Arbitration

Elsa/Getty Images

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets are avoiding arbitration.

The sides reportedly agreed to a one-year, $14.5 million deal for the 2023 season that was the largest number for a first baseman ever in arbitration negotiations, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

