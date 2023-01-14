X

    Mets Rumors: Pete Alonso Agrees to Historic $14.5M Contract to Avoid Arbitration

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 14, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits a solo home run off of Nick Martinez #21 of the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning in game two of the Wild Card Series at Citi Field on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Pete Alonso and the New York Mets are avoiding arbitration.

    The sides reportedly agreed to a one-year, $14.5 million deal for the 2023 season that was the largest number for a first baseman ever in arbitration negotiations, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

