NBA Scouts: Victor Wembanyama's Potential Weaknesses Are Shot Consistency, Passing

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 overall 2023 NBA draft prospect and arguably the most highly touted basketball player entering the Association since LeBron James in 2003.

That doesn't preclude the 19-year-old from improving upon some aspects of his game, and scouts have noticed some things he can work on moving forward.

"In terms of potential weaknesses, the occasional scout has pointed to his passing and ability to make reads on the move, as well as the consistency of his shot," Sam Vecenie of The Athletic wrote in his latest mock draft. "But I've yet to talk to one who doesn't see these skills as likely to be improved as he ages."

Wembanyama may have some things to work on, but the plusses drastically outweigh any minuses right now.

For starters, he is already tearing up professional basketball by averaging 22.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game for Metropolitans 92 of Betclic Élite, France's top men's pro league.

He is also 7'4" barefoot with an 8'0" wingspan, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, and has shown an ability to shoot it from deep.

Vecenie, who called Wembanyama the "no-doubter at No. 1 for everyone," also had this to say about the potential NBA superstar.

"As long as Wembanyama stays healthy long term — something he's done so far this season after a bit of a history of picking up injuries here and there — Wembanyama is a franchise-altering talent whose acquisition would completely change the fortunes of whichever team acquires him."

If the season ended today, the Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons would have equal 14 percent chances to land the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, per Tankathon.