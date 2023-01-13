Bengals' Joe Mixon Shades NFL for Fining Him $13,261 for Coin Toss Celebration

Bengals' Joe Mixon Shades NFL for Fining Him $13,261 for Coin Toss CelebrationJanuary 13, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon fired back at the NFL after being fined $13,261 for his coin-toss celebration during Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Mixon posted the fine letter he received from the NFL, along with a challenge to commissioner Roger Goodell to flip a coin: He will pay the fine if it comes up heads, but Goodell has to make a $13,261 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati if it's tails.
⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ @Joe_MainMixon
<a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> since y'all all about the coin flipping let's do this. Let's have a coin toss to pay this crazy fine for expressing myself. If it's heads I'll pay. If it's tails Roger G pay the money to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati. 🪙 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllAboutTheKids?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllAboutTheKids</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhoDey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhoDey</a> <a href="https://t.co/XuG9ohXkT2">pic.twitter.com/XuG9ohXkT2</a>
