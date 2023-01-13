Bengals' Joe Mixon Shades NFL for Fining Him $13,261 for Coin Toss Celebration

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon fired back at the NFL after being fined $13,261 for his coin-toss celebration during Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Mixon posted the fine letter he received from the NFL, along with a challenge to commissioner Roger Goodell to flip a coin: He will pay the fine if it comes up heads, but Goodell has to make a $13,261 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati if it's tails.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.