NFL Draft 2023: 1st-round Order and Projections for Underrated Prospects

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

If Cameron Ward declares for the draft—he's only a redshirt sophomore—he's sure to spawn debates among talent evaluators.

His track record is tricky. He transferred to Washington State from Incarnate Ward after the 2021 season, meaning he's only had one campaign at the Power 5 level. The sample size isn't great, but the production is. During his lone season with the Cougars, he threw for 3,232 yards on 64.4 percent passing with 23 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He added another five scores on the ground.

In terms of tools, his physical ones are drool-worthy. He has a good arm, and he's a great athlete in and out of the pocket. He can, however, be inconsistent with his mechanics and makes his share of questionable decisions. He can also be loose with the football when he's on the move.

He has his faults, in other words, but if he didn't, he wouldn't be underrated, right? Get him into the right system, and with the right coaching staff, and he could be electric down the line.

