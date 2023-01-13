X

    Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart Praised by NBA Twitter in Celtics' Win vs. Nets

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 13, 2023

    Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

    The Boston Celtics have now won nine straight games against the Brooklyn Nets (five regular season, four playoffs) after taking down their Atlantic Division rival 109-98 on Thursday from Barclays Center.

    Both teams played short-handed with Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (adductor strain) and Nets forward Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) out.

    Boston was able to overcome Brown's absence thanks in large part to guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon.

    Smart posted 16 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. He had five first-quarter assists, including this dish to Robert Williams III:

    Boston Celtics @celtics

    Smart with some early magic 🪄 <a href="https://t.co/p5wI3Z7rHE">pic.twitter.com/p5wI3Z7rHE</a>

    Brogdon dropped 16 points and five rebounds in just 20 minutes off the bench. He hit back-to-back three-pointers in the third quarter to give Boston a 78-75 edge:

    Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics

    C's getting it done on both ends <a href="https://t.co/GV7zH6ELxY">pic.twitter.com/GV7zH6ELxY</a>

    He led a sensational bench effort from the C's, whose reserves combined to shoot 17-of-27 for 38 points.

    It was an impressive evening for the C's considering Brown's absence and an off shooting night from Jayson Tatum, who shot 7-of-22 but still produced with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

    Boston has now won five straight to improve to an NBA-best 31-12 mark, and Twitter praised Smart and Brogdon for their efforts.

    Dalé 🇭🇹☘️ @CFC_617

    After recording 10 assists against the Nets, the Celtics are now 19-4 when Marcus Smart records 10+ assists in a game.<br><br>CERTIFIED POINT GAWD. ☘️<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/yaiIkjLbKP">pic.twitter.com/yaiIkjLbKP</a>

    ✌︎ @UnofficialBryce

    I think Marcus smart just lost multiple teeth diving for a loose ball that really didn't matter. I fuckin love that guy

    Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie

    Imagine thinking Marcus Smart isn't a natural passer

    @abdz24

    Marcus smart finally turned into one of those players where their box score undermines their impact

    Kenny III☘️ @CELTICSvsEvery1

    Love &amp; Trust Marcus Smart to always make a play ☘️

    Daniel Idemudia @Ade_DanielBN

    This Celtics team is too damn good. Brogdon is def a cheat code👏🏾

    Josualdo H. @Citydreamr

    Malcolm brogdon was a steal for the celtics and it shows 🫡

    Celtics Muse (31-12) @CeltsMuse

    Unable to post stats tonight but great team win despite Tatum's poor shooting!! Derrick White and Malcom Brogdon stepped up big time!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a>

    Seth Johnson @sethvthem

    Equally happy for Malcolm Brogdon and the way he's ballin for the Celtics. I'd love to to see one of these dudes play key minutes for their respective team in the NBA Finals. <a href="https://t.co/OGjndCmP7B">https://t.co/OGjndCmP7B</a>

    JaylenTheGoatBrown @IrvingRajon

    Brogdon such a underrated pickup

    Boston will now travel to Charlotte and play back-to-back road games against the Hornets on Saturday and Monday.

