Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart Praised by NBA Twitter in Celtics' Win vs. Nets

The Boston Celtics have now won nine straight games against the Brooklyn Nets (five regular season, four playoffs) after taking down their Atlantic Division rival 109-98 on Thursday from Barclays Center.

Both teams played short-handed with Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (adductor strain) and Nets forward Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) out.

Boston was able to overcome Brown's absence thanks in large part to guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon.

Smart posted 16 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. He had five first-quarter assists, including this dish to Robert Williams III:

Brogdon dropped 16 points and five rebounds in just 20 minutes off the bench. He hit back-to-back three-pointers in the third quarter to give Boston a 78-75 edge:

He led a sensational bench effort from the C's, whose reserves combined to shoot 17-of-27 for 38 points.

It was an impressive evening for the C's considering Brown's absence and an off shooting night from Jayson Tatum, who shot 7-of-22 but still produced with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Boston has now won five straight to improve to an NBA-best 31-12 mark, and Twitter praised Smart and Brogdon for their efforts.

Boston will now travel to Charlotte and play back-to-back road games against the Hornets on Saturday and Monday.