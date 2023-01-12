Warriors' Andre Iguodala Fined for Inappropriate Language, Throwing Ball into Stands

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was fined $25,000 for "directing inappropriate language" toward game officials and "throwing the ball into the game stands" during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 125-113 loss against the Phoenix Suns, per a press release from the NBA.

Iguodala and Phoenix's Jock Landale had gotten tangled up during a jostle for a potential rebound during the moment in question, with Landale giving Iguodala a nudge out of bounds. The ball landed in Iguodala's hands in the process and he appeared to lightly flip it in the direction of a fan, earning him an ejection.

An irate Iguodala appeared to berate officials as he left the court.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.