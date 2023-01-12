Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić Headline Jan. 12 NBA2K23 Player Ratings Update

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The latest NBA 2K23 ratings update has dropped, and Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić both received one-point boosts to 97 overall.

It's easy to see why Dončić and Jokić got bumps after the last update, which occurred on Dec. 15.

Jokić has averaged a triple-double (25.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists) in his 14 games since the last update. The Denver Nuggets have gone 11-3 during that span to vault into a tie for first in the Western Conference.

Dončić has posted 37.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists in 12 games beginning Dec. 16. The Mavericks went 9-3 in those matchups.

Jokić and Dončić are tied with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo at 97 overall for first in the 2K23 ratings. Four players (Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Joel Embiid) sit 96 overall.

Other notable updates include a one-point boost to Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis, who is 88 overall. Sabonis also got an extra point in the Dec. 15 update. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is 91 overall after a one-point addition. He notably dropped 71 points against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 2.