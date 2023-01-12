Mets Rumors: Trey Mancini Remains in Contact with NYM amid Andrew McCutchen Buzz

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The New York Mets have remained in contact with free agents Trey Mancini and Andrew McCutchen, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Mancini, who will turn 31 years old in March, hit .239 (.710 OPS) with 18 home runs and 63 RBI for the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros last season.

The O's traded Mancini to Houston on Aug. 1. He hit eight home runs in 51 regular-season games for the eventual World Series champions but struggled at the dish overall, hitting just .176 before the playoffs. He then went 1-for-21 in the playoffs. Houston declined his $10 million mutual option after the season.

It was a tough end to the campaign for Mancini, but he's still the author of a tremendous comeback story and capable of better production.

He missed the entire 2020 season following a Stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis. He completed his chemotherapy treatment in Sept. 2020 and returned to the field in 2021. He won the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year award after hitting .255 (.758 OPS) with 21 home runs and 71 RBI.

Mancini was doing well with Baltimore before the trade, hitting .268 (.751 OPS) with 10 homers and 41 RBI in 92 games.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post previously reported that the Mets are interested in adding McCutchen as a fourth outfielder.

McCutchen, 36, hit .237 with 17 home runs, 69 RBI and a .700 OPS for the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

The former Pittsburgh Pirates star has been in the major leagues for 14 years and made the All-Star Game each season from 2011 to 2015, winning the 2013 National League MVP. He's one year removed from smacking 27 home runs for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021.

For his career, McCutchen has 287 home runs, 1,002 RBI and a .277 batting average (.838 OPS).

The Mets' projected outfielders for 2023 are left fielder Mark Canha, center fielder Brandon Nimmo and right fielder Starling Marte. Adding either Mancini or McCutchen for depth would be a huge win for the Mets as they look to improve upon a 101-win season that ended with a disappointing loss to the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.