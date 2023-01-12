NBA All-Star Game 2023: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Lead 2nd Voting Results

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (West) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (East) continue to lead their respective conferences in the second round of NBA All-Star voting.

The NBA released its latest results Thursday, with James looking like an overwhelming favorite to captain the West, while Durant battles in a neck-and-neck race with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.