    NBA All-Star Game 2023: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Lead 2nd Voting Results

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 12, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on January 07, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (West) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (East) continue to lead their respective conferences in the second round of NBA All-Star voting.

    The NBA released its latest results Thursday, with James looking like an overwhelming favorite to captain the West, while Durant battles in a neck-and-neck race with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the second fan returns of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> Voting presented by AT&amp;T. <br><br>Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. <br><br>The next fan update is Jan. 19. <a href="https://t.co/SEwhsuNWcE">pic.twitter.com/SEwhsuNWcE</a>

