NBA All-Star Game 2023: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Lead 2nd Voting Results

NBA All-Star Game 2023: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Lead 2nd Voting ResultsJanuary 12, 2023
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (West) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (East) continue to lead their respective conferences in the second round of NBA All-Star voting.
The NBA released its latest results Thursday, with James looking like an overwhelming favorite to captain the West, while Durant battles in a neck-and-neck race with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBA Communications @NBAPR
LeBron James and Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the second fan returns of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> Voting presented by AT&T. <br><br>Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. <br><br>The next fan update is Jan. 19. <a href="https://t.co/SEwhsuNWcE">pic.twitter.com/SEwhsuNWcE</a>
