    Lakers Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Have Free-Agent Workout with LA on Friday

    Adam WellsJanuary 12, 2023

    As the Los Angeles Lakers wait for Anthony Davis to return, they are at least exploring potential depth options for their frontcourt.

    Per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and the NBA on TNT, DeMarcus Cousins will have a workout with the Lakers on Friday.

    Davis has missed the last 13 games after suffering a foot injury in the Lakers' 126-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 16.

    ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on Monday that Davis is planning to begin the ramp-up process to return to play as the pain in his foot continues to subside.

    There's still no definite date for Davis' return, but McMenamin noted the ramp-up process that includes aquatic pool workouts and running on an altered-gravity treadmill "could take only a couple of weeks."

    Cousins has been a free agent after splitting time between the Milwaukee Bucks and Nuggets last season. The four-time All-Star played well primarily coming off the bench. He averaged 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in 48 games.

    After being one of the best scoring centers in the NBA early in his career, Cousins has struggled to find his footing due to injuries and inconsistent play. He missed the 2019-20 season due to a torn ACL.

    Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Cousins has played for five different teams. The 32-year-old previously played with Davis for two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans from 2016 to '18.

    Thomas Bryant has been the Lakers' starting center while Davis has been out. He is averaging 16.9 points and 10.5 rebounds since being moved into the starting five. Wenyen Gabriel has been the primary backup to Bryant.

    The Lakers have gone a respectable 7-6 in Davis' absence. Their 19-22 record overall ranks 12th in the Western Conference, but they are only two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 6 seed.

