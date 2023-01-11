The Rock Potentially Buying WWE Discussed by WWE Insider amid Rumors

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

While rumors persist that WWE could be sold, it doesn't appear as if one of the biggest stars in company history will be the one to buy it from Vince McMahon.

Asked about the possibility of The Rock buying WWE, Dave Scherer of PW Insider explained why that scenario is highly unlikely:

"He would need a lot of partners and/or financing and honestly I don't think he would want to make the move. As mentioned above, the lion's share of WWE's revenue comes from TV rights. If that market changes drastically and the partners change what they are willing to pay for WWE, the company's value changes drastically. Since it will cost billions to buy WWE, that kind of downturn could be catastrophic for a non-content providing investor."

There was speculation on Tuesday that WWE was being sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, but that has since been debunked by multiple reports.

With Vince McMahon officially back in WWE as a board member, the wheels are potentially in motion for a sale. CNBC's Alex Sherman reported last week the company has retained JPMorgan to advise on a potential sale.

Brendan Coffey of Sportico noted WWE's current market cap is $6.6 billion.

According to Sherman, any sale would likely happen no later than the middle of this year as WWE also prepares to start negotiating live rights fees.

The company's current deals with NBCUniversal and Fox for Raw and SmackDown are worth $1 billion each over five years. They expire in October 2024.

While The Rock is not hurting for money, he certainly doesn't have the resources on his own to purchase WWE. The Great One did buy another one of McMahon's previous businesses. He, along with a group of investors, purchased the XFL in August 2020.

The deal was on a much smaller scale for around $15 million. The move came after the XFL filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after suspending operations when its inaugural season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

