WWE Rumors: William Regal Receives Vice President Role amid Vince McMahon's Return

Source: WWE.com

One week after making his official return to WWE, William Regal's job title with the promotion has been unveiled.

Per Mike Johnson of PW Insider, Regal's official title is vice president of global talent relations.

While no other details about what that entails were made available, it's presumably not vastly different than what Regal was doing during his previous run in WWE.

His return to WWE comes amid a series of rumors about the future of the company in the wake of Vince McMahon's return as a board member.

Regal's previous job title was as WWE's director of talent development and head of global recruiting.

During a December 2014 conference call, Triple H explained that Regal was instrumental in recruiting new stars to WWE and NXT from independent promotions all around the world.

WWE released Regal in January 2022 as part of a series of cuts made to NXT. Road Dogg, Ace Steel, Ryan Katz and Scott Armstrong were also let go. The 54-year-old worked in WWE for 22 consecutive years prior to his release.

Regal signed with All Elite Wrestling and debuted for the promotion at the Revolution pay-per-view in March. He was aligned with Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli in the Blackpool Combat Club.

Eight months later at Full Gear, Regal turned on Moxley to help MJF win the AEW world heavyweight championship. Regal's final appearance for the company was on the Dec. 7 episode of Dynamite.

Amid rumors he was returning to WWE, Regal announced on Dec. 30 that he finished up his contract with AEW. AEW president Tony Khan told reporters Regal asked not to have an option in his contract picked up that would allow him to return to WWE and work with his son.

Regal's son, Bailey, works in NXT under the ring name Charlie Dempsey.

