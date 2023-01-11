Dodgers Trade Rumors: Miguel Rojas Acquired from Marlins for Prospect Jacob Amaya

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for shortstop Jacob Amaya, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic previously reported the two sides were "deep in talks."

Rojas, who turns 34 years old on Feb. 24, hit .236 (.605 OPS) with six home runs and 36 RBI in 2022. He's spent his last eight MLB seasons with the Marlins after making his debut with the Dodgers in 2014.

Rojas has spent the majority of his time at shortstop over his career, but he's also played first, second and third base as well.

He's one of the game's top defensive stars at short. Per FanGraphs, Rojas finished fourth among all qualified shortstops in UZR (ultimate zone rating) and sixth in defensive runs above average in 2022.

Amaya was the Dodgers' No. 15 prospect, according to MLB.com.

The 24-year-old Amaya stands at 6'0" and 180 pounds. L.A. selected him with a 17th-round pick in the 2017 MLB draft.

Amaya's best trait is his fielding skills, with MLB.com reporting the following in its scouting report.

"Even when he slumped, Amaya continued to provide the best infield defense in the Dodgers system. His high baseball IQ and constant energy allow him to maximize his tools and play faster than his average speed. His quick, reliable hands and a strong, accurate arm help make him a plus defender at shortstop and will serve him well in a projected utility role."

However, Amaya made big improvements at the dish after hitting just .216 for Double-A Tulsa in 2021. He hit .264 (.870 OPS) with nine home runs and 26 RBI in 49 games for Tulsa in 2022 before earning the call-up to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Once there, Amaya hit .259 (.749 OPS) with eight homers and 45 RBI in 84 games.

Fish on the Farm gave its take on the move.

As for Rojas, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN gave an idea on how he will fit with this team.

Rojas is due $5 million in 2023 to culminate the two-year, $10 million extension he signed with the Marlins after the 2021 campaign. He helps fill the gap left by Trea Turner, who departed in free agency for the Philadelphia Phillies on an 11-year, $300 million contract.