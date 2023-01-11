Mets Rumors: Andrew McCutchen Eyed by NYM for 4th Outfielder Role

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The New York Mets are reportedly interested in adding someone with an MVP on his resume to their outfield depth.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the National League East team is interested in signing Andrew McCutchen as a fourth outfielder and someone who can occasionally play designated hitter.

The assumption is Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Brandon Nimmo will start, and it is not clear if the interest will be reciprocated or if McCutchen will go elsewhere to a team that could offer more consistent playing time.

While the 36-year-old is past his prime and wouldn't be expected to anchor the Mets' lineup, he could still be a welcome addition.

After all, his list of accomplishments includes the 2013 National League MVP, five All-Star Game selections, four Silver Slugger awards and a Gold Glove. He was one of the best players in the league when he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2009 through 2017.

McCutchen has since played for the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers and hasn't been able to replicate the same type of individual success he enjoyed in Pittsburgh.

He spent the 2022 campaign in Milwaukee and slashed .237/.316/.384 with 17 home runs, 69 RBI and eight stolen bases in 134 games.

New York could look to use the veteran in a platoon role as well, especially since his slash line against left-handed pitching is .300/.394/.542 throughout his excellent career. If he could provide occasional power against southpaws and veteran leadership in the clubhouse for the potential championship contender, it could be a worthy addition.

Still, it's not quite the addition that Carlos Correa would have been this offseason.

It appeared he would end up with the Mets when he agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract, but it was never finalized because of concerns about his health following a physical. The same thing happened with the San Francisco Giants prior to his agreement with New York, and he has since re-signed with the Minnesota Twins.

Now the Mets are looking for offensive additions elsewhere, and McCutchen could fit the bill.