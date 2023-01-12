NFL Teams That Should Target DeAndre Hopkins Following Latest Trade Rumors

0 of 7

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remains a playmaker at age 30. Though he appeared in only nine games this season because of a PED suspension and a knee injury, he still caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Should Hopkins become available, several franchises should be interested—and there's a chance that Hopkins is available this offseason. According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Cardinals plan to trade Hopkins before the start of the 2023 season.

A recent Instagram post from Hopkins also seems to indicate that he believes his time in Arizona is over.



Arizona's stance could change with a new regime—head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim were fired—but moving Hopkins now would make sense. Normally, a 30-year-old receiver might not bring a strong return in a trade, but this year's free-agent receiver pool is underwhelming, which should help maximize a return for Hopkins.

Hopkins has a no-trade clause in his contract and is set to carry a $30.8 million cap hit in 2023. That cap hit will be reduced to $8.2 million after Arizona takes on the $22.6 million in dead money remaining on his deal—but he won't be a fit for every team. He'll have to sign off on any trade, and teams will either need to have the necessary cap space or be willing to negotiate a new long-term deal.

However, these seven teams should be eyeing Hopkins' situation closely and be prepared to make an offer if and when he becomes available. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.

