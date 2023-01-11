Report: WWE Doesn't Have Deal to Sell to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Despite rumors making the rounds on social media late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, there is reportedly not a deal in place to sell WWE to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

According to combat sports insider Ariel Helwani, sources are saying WWE has not agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia or any other entity and the company is "still exploring all options."

In a since-deleted tweet, Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN reported Tuesday that WWE had been sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and that it would revert to being a private company rather than a publicly traded one.

Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net later reported that while WWE and Saudi Arabia have agreed to a deal in principle, it hasn't been finalized.

Like Helwani, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics disputed reports of a sale, noting that someone in WWE "who would know" told him the Saudi Arabia rumors are untrue.

