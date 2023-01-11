Joel Embiid Wows NBA Twitter with Electric Performance as Sixers Beat Pistons

Joel Embiid Wows NBA Twitter with Electric Performance as Sixers Beat PistonsJanuary 11, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid returned from a three-game absence on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons, and he didn't skip a beat with another dominant performance.
Embiid dropped 36 points with 11 rebounds and two blocks in just 24 minutes of action to lead Philadelphia to a 147-116 victory at Wells Fargo Center. The foot soreness that held him out for the previous contests didn't hinder him at all, as he shot 12-of-20 from the field and didn't play the fourth quarter.
Along with Embiid's strong showing, James Harden had his second straight triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists. The duo's dangerous pick-and-roll chemistry was on full display, as Harden clearly enjoyed having Embiid back in the lineup.
The star big man showed why he's an MVP candidate by plowing through a shorthanded Pistons team, and NBA Twitter was delighted by his return to the floor:
Dei Lynam @dlynamCSN
Embiid hasn't missed a beat. After missing the last three games with left foot soreness, <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> returned the lineup against the Pistons scored 22 first half points to go with seven rebounds. Sixers lead is 22 at the break. Embiid is 2nd in NBA scoring with 33+ per game.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden and Tobias Harris combined to shoot 10 for 10 from the floor in the first half. Harden's one assist, two rebounds away from another triple-double.<br><br>Joel Embiid's got 22 points, seven rebounds.<br><br>Pistons shot 31.9% from the floor, didn't grab any offensive boards.
Sixers Stats @SixersStats
This is the 16th time this season <a href="https://twitter.com/sixers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sixers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> has scored a least 20 points in a half (22 points on 8-15 FG).<br><br>That's fourth in the <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> this season. Embiid is second in the League in points per game and leads the Eastern Conference.<br><br>h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/Stathead?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stathead</a>
Prior to his recent absence, Embiid had registered five games of at least 30 points in six games, including three 40-point outings. His scoring prowess is the reason why Philadelphia is among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.
The Sixers (25-15) will look for another dominant victory when they welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to town on Thursday.