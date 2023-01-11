Joel Embiid Wows NBA Twitter with Electric Performance as Sixers Beat Pistons

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid returned from a three-game absence on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons, and he didn't skip a beat with another dominant performance.

Embiid dropped 36 points with 11 rebounds and two blocks in just 24 minutes of action to lead Philadelphia to a 147-116 victory at Wells Fargo Center. The foot soreness that held him out for the previous contests didn't hinder him at all, as he shot 12-of-20 from the field and didn't play the fourth quarter.

Along with Embiid's strong showing, James Harden had his second straight triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists. The duo's dangerous pick-and-roll chemistry was on full display, as Harden clearly enjoyed having Embiid back in the lineup.

The star big man showed why he's an MVP candidate by plowing through a shorthanded Pistons team, and NBA Twitter was delighted by his return to the floor:

Prior to his recent absence, Embiid had registered five games of at least 30 points in six games, including three 40-point outings. His scoring prowess is the reason why Philadelphia is among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers (25-15) will look for another dominant victory when they welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to town on Thursday.