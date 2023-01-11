X

    Joel Embiid Wows NBA Twitter with Electric Performance as Sixers Beat Pistons

    Doric SamJanuary 11, 2023

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid returned from a three-game absence on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons, and he didn't skip a beat with another dominant performance.

    Embiid dropped 36 points with 11 rebounds and two blocks in just 24 minutes of action to lead Philadelphia to a 147-116 victory at Wells Fargo Center. The foot soreness that held him out for the previous contests didn't hinder him at all, as he shot 12-of-20 from the field and didn't play the fourth quarter.

    Along with Embiid's strong showing, James Harden had his second straight triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists. The duo's dangerous pick-and-roll chemistry was on full display, as Harden clearly enjoyed having Embiid back in the lineup.

    The star big man showed why he's an MVP candidate by plowing through a shorthanded Pistons team, and NBA Twitter was delighted by his return to the floor:

    Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson

    I'm so happy to see MVP candidate Joel Embiid returned tonight scoring 36 points and 11 rebounds in the Sixers victory over the Pistons.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Embiid tonight:<br><br>36 PTS<br>11 REB<br>2 BLK<br>12-20 FG<br>+36 <br><br>He only played 24 minutes. <a href="https://t.co/1URcruok23">pic.twitter.com/1URcruok23</a>

    Joel Embiid Wows NBA Twitter with Electric Performance as Sixers Beat Pistons
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Michael K-B @therealmikekb

    Through 3 quarters: <br><br>Embiid - 36 points <br><br>All 5 Detroit starters combined - 36 points

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    It's a little unfair Embiid broke out the braids against the Pistons<br><br>Gotta save that for the Celtics or something

    Dei Lynam @dlynamCSN

    Embiid hasn't missed a beat. After missing the last three games with left foot soreness, <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> returned the lineup against the Pistons scored 22 first half points to go with seven rebounds. Sixers lead is 22 at the break. Embiid is 2nd in NBA scoring with 33+ per game.

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    The ease with which Joel Embiid scores is astonishing. I get the Pistons are very bad, but he has 22 in the first half and it feels like it's been effortless. James Harden on triple-double watch (11-9-8). Sixers up 22.

    Noah Levick @NoahLevick

    James Harden and Tobias Harris combined to shoot 10 for 10 from the floor in the first half. Harden's one assist, two rebounds away from another triple-double.<br><br>Joel Embiid's got 22 points, seven rebounds.<br><br>Pistons shot 31.9% from the floor, didn't grab any offensive boards.

    Sixers Stats @SixersStats

    This is the 16th time this season <a href="https://twitter.com/sixers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sixers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoelEmbiid</a> has scored a least 20 points in a half (22 points on 8-15 FG).<br><br>That's fourth in the <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> this season. Embiid is second in the League in points per game and leads the Eastern Conference.<br><br>h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/Stathead?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stathead</a>

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    Pistons go super small with Joel Embiid on the floor. It did not go well for the Pistons.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    12 of James Harden's 15 assists tonight have gone to Joel Embiid, his most assists to a single player in any game in his career.

    Amy Fadool Kane @amyfadoolNBCS

    Fun fact: Embiid, Harden and Harris, first half: 47 points, 19 rebs, 12 assists. <br>Detroit, first half: 43 points, 14 rebs and 12 assist, as a team. <br><br>So there's that.

    RB @RBPhillyTake

    Joel Embiid eating Nerlens Noel alive.<br><br>What a poetic scene.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrotherlyLove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrotherlyLove</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a>

    Prior to his recent absence, Embiid had registered five games of at least 30 points in six games, including three 40-point outings. His scoring prowess is the reason why Philadelphia is among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

    The Sixers (25-15) will look for another dominant victory when they welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to town on Thursday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.