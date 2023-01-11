NBA Rumors: Derrick Favors, Hawks Agree to 10-Day Contract

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

After losing five of their last seven games, the Atlanta Hawks have reportedly bolstered their frontcourt by adding a veteran free-agent big man.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks signed center Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract on Tuesday.

Favors most recently played 39 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2021-22 season. He was ruled out for the remainder of the year at the end of March because of lower back soreness. In September, he was traded to the Houston Rockets as part of an eight-player exchange, but Houston waived him on Oct. 17.

The 31-year-old spent most of his 12-year career with the Utah Jazz and was a consistent source of production. Favors averaged at least 10 points and seven rebounds in five out of the six seasons from 2013-14 to 2018-19.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft, Favors brings a veteran presence to the Hawks, who improved to 19-21 with Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Atlanta ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference after entering the year with expectations of emerging as a contender.

The Hawks have been without center Clint Capela since Dec. 23 while he's nursing a calf injury. Adding Favors to the mix gives Atlanta some added depth behind third-year center Onyeka Okongwu, who has made a career-high 12 starts this year.

The Hawks will return to action Wednesday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (26-14) at State Farm Arena.