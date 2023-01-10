Twins' Updated Lineup, Payroll After Carlos Correa's Reported $200M Contract

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday the veteran shortstop is on the verge of returning to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract. The contract is still pending a physical, which proved to be the hang-up in his previous agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets.

The Athletic's Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal reported Monday that Correa and the Twins had reopened negotiations as his deal with the Mets stalled.

Retaining the two-time All-Star is a coup for an offense that had only made incremental improvements (Joey Gallo and Christian Vázquez) this offseason. Here's how FanGraphs projects the Twins order in 2023:

Minnesota Twins Projected Lineup

Luis Arráez, 1B Carlos Correa, SS Byron Buxton, CF Jorge Polanco, 2B Max Kepler, RF José Miranda, 3B Joey Gallo, LF Christian Vázquez, C Nick Gordon, DH

The annual payouts for Correa aren't yet known.

Assuming the money is split evenly over the six years, his $33.3 million salary in 2023 would take Minnesota's payroll to around $151 million, the 17th-highest in MLB, per FanGraphs. That will be a little higher than the team's $134.4 million Opening Day payroll in 2022.

The organization isn't exactly overextending itself.

It's a clear signal of intent after the Twins lost 84 games and missed the playoffs. They also wanted to send the message they're willing to pony up for elite free agents, something their short-term pact with Correa last offseason didn't necessarily convey.

This will be the biggest contract in Twins history, eclipsing the eight-year, $184 million deal they handed to Joe Mauer in 2010.

The drama surrounding Correa raises obvious questions. Beyond relating to a past leg injury, it's unclear what specifically left the Giants and Mets so terrified to honor their previous agreements. Minnesota could be left holding the bag.

But this is a player who at 28 is in the prime of his career, and he's coming off a season in which he hit 22 home runs and posted a 140 OPS+, per Baseball Reference.

The Twins could prove to be big beneficiaries of Correa's bad luck.