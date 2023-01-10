Rob Gronkowski Doesn't Rule Out Returning to NFL Next Season: 'You Never Know'

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski still isn't shutting the door on a comeback at some point.

Granted, his conditions make a return unlikely.

"You never know," he said to TMZ Sports. "What if someone wanted to throw the whole salary cap at me, baby, or half of the salary cap, then you gotta think about it. Throw me some quarterback money. Then you're talking, so there's always a possibility, baby."

NFL general managers, there you go. Give Gronkowski $30-plus million and he's all yours. Seems pretty straightforward.

His comments do seem to signal how content he remains in retirement, though.

Gronk's first retirement didn't stick as he spent one season out of the league before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. After enjoying the same amount of time away from the NFL now, the 33-year-old doesn't sound like a guy who's itching to get the pads back on.