    Rob Gronkowski Doesn't Rule Out Returning to NFL Next Season: 'You Never Know'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 10, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28 Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski still isn't shutting the door on a comeback at some point.

    Granted, his conditions make a return unlikely.

    "You never know," he said to TMZ Sports. "What if someone wanted to throw the whole salary cap at me, baby, or half of the salary cap, then you gotta think about it. Throw me some quarterback money. Then you're talking, so there's always a possibility, baby."

    NFL general managers, there you go. Give Gronkowski $30-plus million and he's all yours. Seems pretty straightforward.

    His comments do seem to signal how content he remains in retirement, though.

    Gronk's first retirement didn't stick as he spent one season out of the league before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. After enjoying the same amount of time away from the NFL now, the 33-year-old doesn't sound like a guy who's itching to get the pads back on.

