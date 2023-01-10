Jets' Quinnen Williams Says He Wants New Contract Before Voluntary Offseason Workouts

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said he will not report to voluntary offseason workouts without a contract extension.

Williams told reporters Monday:

"Everybody knows I'm a team guy, man. But I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program. I do feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field and everything right off the field. Having the organization behind me just like I'm behind them to show that they really support me is a major thing for me."

Williams is set to earn $9.6 million in 2023 while playing out the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. The 25-year-old recorded 55 tackles and a career-high 12 sacks on his way to making his first Pro Bowl this season.

